Tickets for Floats in the Oaks officially sold out

The tickets were sold out as of Friday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — Did you get your tickets?

Floats in the Oaks, City Park's drive-thru carnival celebration, is officially sold out.

As of Friday afternoon, tickets were no longer available for any dates on City Park's website.

Floats in the Oaks allows revelers to drive through part of City Park, seeing some of Mardi Gras' most iconic floats.

The event also includes live entertainment, flambeauxs, dancers and Carnival music.

The idea was already percolating in the minds of City Park officials when Delgado baseball coach and city booster Joe Scheuermann tweeted the idea. It was met with such resounding enthusiasm that park officials realized it was a must do.

Rob DeViney, Chief Operating Officer of City Park, said it was a lot of work to put the event together.

“We were just wrapping up Celebration in the Oaks, our Christmas event. And then, as a community, our next holiday is Mardi Gras, we go right into it. And I think we just started realizing, ‘oh my god, there’s going to be an absence, a big void’. So we haven’t even gotten the Christmas decorations down. And tremendous effort by my staff and all the people at City Park, it just came together,” he said.

Floats in the Oaks already popular with the locals 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

The team moved more than 40 floats from around the city on Tuesday to get them into position.

“This is one of the only times that you’re going to see these beautiful floats this year. They were all going to sit in the den. So, better to drive by them than to not see them at all,” said DeViney.

Floats in the Oaks runs through Valentine’s Day.