NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion on Tuesday announced country music superstar and Louisiana native Tim McGraw as headliner of its 2020 parade and Extravaganza.

The post-parade party on Saturday, Feb. 22 will move to the Morial Convention Center next year because of renovations scheduled for its longtime home, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In addition to McGraw, Endymion will welcome the rock bands Styx and Train as entertainment at the Extravaganza. This will be Train’s second appearance with Endymion, the krewe said.

RELATED: $450 million Superdome upgrade plan will keep Saints in city for 30 years, governor says

Krewe founder and captain Ed Muniz and President Dan Kelly said Tuesday there will be some logistical changes and a slight route change because of the move to the Convention Center.

But krewe leaders said they expect that the facility, which also hosts balls and post-parade parties for Zulu, Bacchus and Orpheus in the days leading up to Mardi Gras, is ready for the task.

RELATED: Endymion changes route, ball location for 2020 Mardi Gras season

Endymion first rolled as a small Gentilly neighborhood krewe in 1967 and has since grown into the largest parade in Carnival. It has earned a reputation as a super krewe with huge, elaborate floats designed by Kern Studios and carrying more than 3,000 riders, along with top bands and entertainment making the Saturday of its parade a major event throughout Mid-City and downtown New Orleans.

The 2020 parade theme is “Endymion’s Historic Dynasties.”