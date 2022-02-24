x
Mardi Gras

Watch: Krewes of Babylon, Chaos and Muses parade

You can see all the action from Gallier Hall on WWLTV.com, our app, Facebook and YouTube pages. You can also see it on our Roku app.

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras is back and the city is filling up with revelers. Thursday night you can watch the krewes of Babylon, Chaos and Muses live from Gallier Hall.

The parades are back after an entire year away. Mardi Gras 2020 was largely seen as a super spreader event as COVID had not really been spreading in the United States outside of the Pacific Northwest.

In 2021, people decorated their homes and City Park hosted some of the most iconic floats in its oaks.

