Watch: Krewes of Babylon, Chaos and Muses parade

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras is back and the city is filling up with revelers. Thursday night you can watch the krewes of Babylon, Chaos and Muses live from Gallier Hall.

WWL-TV will have the parades available on our web site, app, Facebook and YouTube pages. You can also see it on our Roku app.

The parades are back after an entire year away. Mardi Gras 2020 was largely seen as a super spreader event as COVID had not really been spreading in the United States outside of the Pacific Northwest.