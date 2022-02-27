Zulu 2022 parade route and start time

NEW ORLEANS — The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure club will hold its annual parade on Mardi Gras Day after taking a year off for COVID restrictions in 2021.

Zulu will traverse most of its traditional route, making a slight variation, like all of New Orleans' krewes, to shorten its route due to a police manpower shortage.

According to its web site: The earliest signs of organization came from the fact that the majority of these men belonged to a Benevolent Aid Society. Benevolent Societies were the first forms of insurance in the Black community where, for a small amount of dues, members received financial help when sick or financial aid when burying deceased members.