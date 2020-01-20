NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials announced Sunday a change in the Zulu parade route for 2020's Mardi Gras.

Rolling at the intersection of South Claiborne and Jackson avenues around 8 a.m., the Zulu parade route heads south on Jackson Avenue until St. Charles Avenue, where it heads east until Poydras Street.

This year, the parade goes up Poydras Street to take a right on Basin Street, which becomes Orleans Avenue.

The Parade will end at the intersection of North Broad Street and Orleans Avenue.

City officials released new the Zulu parade route on Twitter Sunday evening. The route avoids the Hard Rock Hotel construction site that collapsed in 2019.

WWL-TV

