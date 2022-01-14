Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A list of events in the New Orleans area

To honor his memory, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is seen by many Americans as a day of service where individuals and groups come together to better their community.

NEW ORLEANS — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It's the federal holiday honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a Baptist Minister, activist and Civil Rights Leader, whose mission was to bring awareness to racism, end racial discrimination and bring unity to all races across the country.

Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963, brought out about 250,000 people to listen to what is described as a call for equality and freedom.

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed — we hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. " I Have a Dream".

He fought for equality and racial justice up until his assassination on April 4, 1968.

To honor his memory, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is seen by many Americans as a day of service where individuals and groups come together to better their community by engaging in community service.

Here is a list of events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

