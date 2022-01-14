Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A list of events in the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It's the federal holiday honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a Baptist Minister, activist and Civil Rights Leader, whose mission was to bring awareness to racism, end racial discrimination and bring unity to all races across the country.
Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963, brought out about 250,000 people to listen to what is described as a call for equality and freedom.
“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed — we hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. " I Have a Dream".
He fought for equality and racial justice up until his assassination on April 4, 1968.
To honor his memory, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is seen by many Americans as a day of service where individuals and groups come together to better their community by engaging in community service.
Here is a list of events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
*Don't see your Martin Luther King Jr. Day event? email us at Webteam@wwltv.com*
New Orleans:
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Wellness
- The Ashé Community Health Workers invite you to a day of wellness featuring FREE vaccinations, health screenings, healing work, and more!
- Monday, Jan. 17. 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd New Orleans, LA 70113 (map)
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/martin-luther-king-jr-day-of-wellness-tickets-240565286247
- 2022 National Day of Racial Healing Concert
- The National Day of Racial Healing Concert is a celebration of common humanity and ongoing collective action to create a more just and equitable world. It is a deliberate declaration that music has the power to heal, transform, and unite people.
- The concert features performances by Sunni Patterson, Sol Galeano, Edith Romero, Joy Clark, Vic Jcome, Alfred Banks, and Charm Taylor. From spoken word to blues to hip hop to jazz, we’re taking a musical journey in the spirit of community and commitment to change. Space is limited, RSVP required
- Tuesday, Jan. 18. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- 1205 N Rampart StNew Orleans, LA, 70116United States (map)
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-national-day-of-racial-healing-virtual-concert-tickets-240574222977
- United Way's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Join other volunteers in the Desire Neighborhood & the Hoffman Triangle to help a local community leader build out an urban garden and refresh the park's playground.
- Saturday, Jan. 15. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Desire Neighborhood 3211 Treasure St. New Orleans, LA 70126
- Monday, Jan. 17. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Hoffman Triangle 2600 S Roman St. New Orleans, LA 70125
- Desire Neighborhood
- Hoffman Triangle
- Free Admission to New Orleans Museum of Art on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the New Orleans Museum of Art. On Jan. 17, the museum will be open 10 a.m.–3 p.m. with free admission for all.
- Click here for registration.
- The Annual Day of Service in City Park
- New Orleans City Park will kick off 2022 with a Park-wide volunteer event coinciding with the National Day of Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.
- This year, Friends of City Park will connect hundreds of New Orleanians with volunteers to help care for City Park by lending a hand to beautify the community’s green space. The Annual Day of Service provides opportunities to give back by cleaning, painting, weeding, planting and more.
- 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.
- Volunteer check-in at 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124
All volunteers must register in advance at https://bit.ly/Service_22.
- Lower 9th Ward 2022 MLK Day of Service
- The Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and SOUL are seeking volunteers of all ages to help pick up trash and plant trees in the Lower 9th Ward at 9:00 a.m.- Noon. on Monday, January 17, during the Annual National Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service.
- 5234 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-dr-mlk-day-of-service-tickets-189688943737
- Free Admission to Ogden Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy, Ogden Museum of Southern Art presents its 5th Annual FREE Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, January 17, 2022. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy a museum scavenger hunt, family-friendly entertainment, an interactive “I Have a Dream” wall, and more!
- Click here to register
Houma:
- 2022 Annual Dr. MartinLuther King Jr. Day of Celebration in Downtown Houma
- The celebration will be held at 7856 West Main St. at 10 a.m.