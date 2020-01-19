NEW ORLEANS — Celebrating the birthday of Civil Rights Movement leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the federal holiday of his namesake falls on the third Monday of January.

In 2020, Martin Luther King Jr Day falls on January 20, and here are some events scheduled for that day in the New Orleans area:

Woke Dreams - Contemporary Arts Center

The Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans will be hosting a reflection and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on current social movements. The event, called Woke Dreams, includes a panel discussion and art explorations.

Woke Dreams is scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Contemporary Art Center on Camp Street.

Day of Reflection - New Orleans African American Museum

The New Orleans African American Museum is also hosting a day of reflection in celebration of Dr. King. The museum will feature a showing of "King in the Wilderness" at 2 p.m.

A discussion after the feature will be led by a spokesperson from the Commonwealth of the National Black Community, Cairo Rashideen. There will be activities for younger visitors. The event will take place at the NOAAM on Governor Nicholls Street.

34th Annual MLK Jr. Celebration - Urban League of Louisiana

The Urban League of Louisiana is sponsoring the 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commemorative Celebration at the New Orleans Jazz Market.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m., with event organizers promising "a day of inspiration, remembrance and celebration."

32nd Birthday Celebration for MLK - City of Covington

The city of Covington will celebrate the 91st birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with their 32nd annual MLK Day Parade.

The 2020 theme is "Give us the Ballot."

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Here is the “March for Peace” Route:

Rev. Peter Atkins Park, 28th and Tyler travels to 29th, turn right, to N. Madison and Columbia, then down Jefferson Avenue.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the O!

Celebrating Dr. King's life and legacy, the Ogden Musem of Southern Art will have free admission Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will have performances by New Orleans Youth Open Mic, Dj Heelturn, Dancing Grounds and others. Food will be available for purchase.

The museum will have many activities:

Paper Sculpture Monuments to explore the status of Confederate monuments in New Orleans and imagine new monuments for the city.

Civil Rights Leaders Portraits to learn more about those who contributed to the civil rights movement.

Mini Protest Signs inspired by the Civil Rights Movement

Many more.

The event will take place at the Ogden on Camp Street.

