NEW ORLEANS – More than half a million people attended Essence Festival 2018, according to numbers released Monday morning.

According to Essence Communications, the 2018 Essence Festival attracted more than 510,000 people to New Orleans during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Event organizers say the turnout, one of the largest in the event’s 24-year history, underscores the company’s engagement with black women.

More than 100 artists performed at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during the four-day event. Another 100 “influencers, leaders, creators and celebrities” participated in “Conference and Expos.”

