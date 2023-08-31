National Fried Chicken Fest | Here's the 2023 food lineup

The sixth annual event is on Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 along the New Orleans Lakefront.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Fried Chicken Festival announced its 2023 food lineup for its largest event ever on Thursday.

This year's lineup features over 50 restaurants and celebrity chef appearances this year.

Earlier this month, officials said they were adding an additional 100 yards to its footprint on Lakeshore Drive at Franklin Avenue in New Orleans.

The sixth annual event is on Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 along the New Orleans Lakefront.

It's at least 15 more restaurants than last year’s festival.

Fried Chicken Fest officials say the food lineup includes Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, Southerns, Morrow’s, and Sun Chong, Your Side Chicks from Oregon, Bird Box Express and Birrieria la Poblana from the DMV, Four Pegs Smokehouse and POLLO from Kentucky, Fry Daddy’s from Alabama, STUFF’D Wings from Texas, PONKO Chicken from Georgia, and Rickette’s World Famous Chicken, Fish & BBQ from Illinois.

“We were very intentional about elevating our overall culinary experience for this year’s festival, which shows in our largest-ever restaurant lineup and the addition of the new HEINZ culinary stage,” said Cleveland Spears, III, FCF organizer and President/CEO of the Spears Group. “We’re proud to be featuring the best of the best America has to offer when it comes to fried chicken – from our participating restaurants and menu items to the national celebrity chefs we’re flying in – making FCF 2023 a can’t-miss event for festival-goers and foodies everywhere.”

Here is the food lineup:

Afrodisiac Nola, Akasia's Cafe, Alma, Bao Mi, Bird Box Express, Birrieria La Poblana, Bluu Herbs, Bobby Herberts's Cajun Cannon, Bof Bars, Bonafried, Catered To, Chicken and Watermelon, Chieckns Kitchen, Chubbies Famous Fried Chicken, Cochon King BBQ, Diva Dawg, Divine Cuisine, Finna Eat, Four Pegs Smokehouse, Fresh Fruit Sensations. Fry Daddy's, Gus's Fried Chicken, Heard Dat Kitchen, Highly Seasoned Catering, House of Blues New Orleans, Jamaican Jerk House, Jessie's Huckabucks, Keyalas's Pralines, Kok Wings & Things, Ladelyo's Creole Catering, Lil Dustin's Italian Ice, Lizzy's Coldcups & Catering, Louisiana Fish Fry, Love at First Bite, Morrow's, Ms. Dee's Catering Cuisine, Not Cho Average Nachos, Oh Taste & See, Pollo, Ponko Chicken, Redbird Fried Chicken, Rickette's World Famous Chicken, Fish & BBQ, Soule' Cafe, Southerns, STUFF'd Wings, Sun Chong, Tasty Treat Food Truck, Tiger's Creole Cuisine, Valerie's Snoballs, Whiskey & Sticks, Your Side Chicks

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit friedchickenfestival.com.