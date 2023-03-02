New Orleans International Guitar Festival returns after three-year hiatus

This vibrant festival celebrating the beauty and significance of the guitar will feature twelve artists from around the world.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans International Guitar Festival is returning to the city after a three-year hiatus, according to a spokesperson for Hispanic Flavor Productions.

Cervantes Hispanic-American Arts Foundation had to cancel the festival three years in a row because of the pandemic. This year, the foundation is ready to reintroduce the community to the beauty and importance of the guitar in several music genres, including jazz, blues, country, mariachi, and more.

Since its debut in 2015, musicians have flown to New Orleans from over 16 different countries to perform at the festival. This year's event will feature twelve artists from all over the world, including Rafael Padron and Jay Kacherski.

The Elias Barreiro Young Artists Competition is also returning, and the previous winner of the competition, Samuel Hines, is set to perform his own show on March 29th. Artists interested in competing can register at www.noigf.org.

This beloved festival runs from March 28th through March 31st, but there will be a kickoff performance from Cuban guitarist Manuel Barrueco on March 16th at Loyola University. His performance will feature a special tribute to 93-year-old Elias Barreiro.

Several venues will host this festival, including the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Aside from the energetic musical acts, the festival will also host panels on the history of the guitar. Here is the full schedule for the 2023 New Orleans International Guitar Festival:

Thursday, March 16 (Festival Kickoff):

Manuel Barrueco

7:30 p.m.

Rousell Hall at Loyola University

Free admission for Loyola & Tulane University students, faculty and staff

Tickets for purchase on eventbrite.com

Tuesday, March 28

Javier Olondo, Geovane Santos

2 p.m.

New Orleans Jazz Museum

Free admission

Yusa

8 p.m.

Rock 'N' Bowl

$10 admission

Wednesday, March 29

History of the Guitar in New Orleans with panelists Matt Sakakeeny, Carl LeBlanc, Geovane Santos, Javier Olondo

10 a.m.

Howard-Tilton Memorial Library, 6th floor, at Tulane University

Free admission

Samuel Hines

12 p.m.

Myra Clare Rogers Chapel at Tulane University

Free admission

Elias Barreiro Young Artists Competition: Preliminary Round

2-4 p.m.

Dixon Hall at Tulane University

Free admission

Nicholas Ciraldo, Jay Kacherski, Lina Morita

7:30 p.m.

Dixon Recital Hall at Tulane University

Free admission

Thursday, March 30

Elias Barreiro Young Artists Competition

10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m.

Dixon Hall at Tulane University

Free admission

Rafael Padron, Javier Garcia Verdugo

7:30 p.m.

Dixon Recital Hall at Tulane University

Free admission

Friday, March 31

Elias Barreiro Young Artists Competition: Final Round

10 a.m.

Dixon Hall at Tulane University

Free admission

Lesson: "Different Types of Transcriptions for Guitar: Description and Examples" by Jose Galeote Nadal; Master Class by Javier Garcia Verdugo

2-3:30 p.m.

Dixon Hall at Tulane University

Free admission

Mahmoud Chouki, Cristian Pulg, Marilla Quevado, Flamenco Dancer

8 p.m.

Dixon Hall at Tulane University

Free admission for Loyola & Tulane University students, faculty and staff