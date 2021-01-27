x
National WWII Museum commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The virtual webinar, “Survival Against All Odds”, will feature the story of Steven Hess and his twin Marion Ein Lewin
Credit: AP
Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

NEW ORLEANS — The National World War II Museum will commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday with a virtual program with a twin who survived the concentration camps.

The virtual webinar, “Survival Against All Odds”, will feature the story of Steven Hess and his twin Marion Ein Lewin - the children of German-Jewish refugees who had fled the Nazis. The museum says there are among the few twins who survived the concentration camps “and at this point quite possibly the last.”

The National WWII Museum says the twins were born 45 minutes apart on Jan. 14, 1938, in Amsterdam. After the Nazi invasion and occupation, the Hess family was taken to Bergen-Belsen where they managed to survive for more than a year

“They were among the fewer than five percent of Jews deported from Holland and still alive at war’s end,” the museum said. “Hess will speak about their experiences and how they survived against all odds.”

To register, visit www.nationalww2museum.org or click on registration page.  

