Oak Street Po-Boy Festival goes "to-go" for 2020

"While we cannot gather as we have in the past, we can still celebrate our beloved sandwich!" organizers say.

NEW ORLEANS — The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival will go on amid the coronavirus pandemic with a new revamped “to-go” event format.

Organizers announced on Wednesday that the annual festival will continue with socially distant online pre-ordering and on-site pickup. Patrons can order their food online via Shopify and pick up their takeout orders on-site at local eateries on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local eateries and the nonprofit Son of a Saint. Son of a Saint is the New Orleans-based 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of fatherless boys throughout Greater New Orleans.

The following restaurants and eateries are participating in the 2020 festival:

Ajun Cajun

Ale on Oak

Boucherie/Bourrée

Bratz Y'all

Breads on Oak

Canseco's Carrollton Market

Crabby Jacks

GW Fins

Jazzy Pete's

Live Oak Cafe

Mahony's Poboys & Seafood

Ms. Dee's Catering Cuisine

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

Pho Bistreaux

Seither's Seafood

To view the full Oak Street Po-Boy "To-Go" Fest menu and begin placing preorders, visit: https://bit.ly/PoboyFest2020.

