Satchmo SummerFest reveals 2023 lineup

NEW ORLEANS — The Satchmo SummerFest presented by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund will return this weekend at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint.
The two-day festival is free. There will be four music stages and food. Gates will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
Here is the music lineup:
SATURDAY
Family Stage
Noon Shotgun Jazz Band
1:30 p.m. Kid Merv and All That Jazz
3 p.m. Troy Sawyer and the Elements
4:40 p.m. 79rs Gang
6:20 p.m. Rebirth Brass Band
Fidelity Bank Stage
11:15 a.m. The Roots of Music
12:20 p.m. Preservation Brass
1:50 p.m. Yusa
3:30 p.m. King Oliver Creole Jazz Band
5 p.m. Sporty's Brass Band
6:40 p.m. Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Satchmo Legacy Stage
Noon Louie & the Assunto Dukes interviewed by Sally Young
1 p.m. Don Vappie interviewed by David Kunian
2 p.m. Velma Middleton: The Final Tour
3 p.m. Born on the 4th of July: What Independence Day Meant to Louis Armstrong
4 p.m. 100th Anniversary Celebration of King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
Jazz Park Piano Sessions
12:30 p.m. Sam Kuslan
2 p.m. Mari Watanabe and Kevin Louis
3:30 p.m. Oscar Rossignoli
SUNDAY
Family Stage
11 a.m. The Roots of Music
Noon Doyle Cooper Jazz Band
1:30 p.m. Jeremy Davenport
3 p.m. Leroy Jones and New Orleans'
4:40 p.m. Joe Lastie's New Orleans Soul
6:20 p.m. The Original Pinettes Brass Band
Fidelity Bank Stage
12:20 p.m. John Boutté
1:50 p.m. Tuba Skinny
3:30 p.m. Charmaine Neville
5 p.m. TBC Brass Band featuring Hasizzle
6:40 p.m. Kermit Ruffins tribute to Louis Armstorng
Jazz Park Piano Sessions
12:30 p.m. Linda Aubert
2 p.m. Tom McDermott and Tim Laughlin
3:30 p.m. Jeffie McBride
Satchmo Legacy Stage
Noon A Wonderful World
1 p.m. New Orleans Pioneering drummers
2 p.m. The ambassador of Satch a conversation with Ricky Riccardi
3 p.m. Classic Jazz Visions the photography of Jack Bradley
4 p.m. A Year in the Life of Louis Armstrong: 1933
