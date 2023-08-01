Satchmo SummerFest reveals 2023 lineup

The two-day festival is free.

NEW ORLEANS — The Satchmo SummerFest presented by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund will return this weekend at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint.

The two-day festival is free. There will be four music stages and food. Gates will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Here is the music lineup:

SATURDAY

Family Stage

Noon Shotgun Jazz Band

1:30 p.m. Kid Merv and All That Jazz

3 p.m. Troy Sawyer and the Elements

4:40 p.m. 79rs Gang

6:20 p.m. Rebirth Brass Band

Fidelity Bank Stage

11:15 a.m. The Roots of Music

12:20 p.m. Preservation Brass

1:50 p.m. Yusa

3:30 p.m. King Oliver Creole Jazz Band

5 p.m. Sporty's Brass Band

6:40 p.m. Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Satchmo Legacy Stage

Noon Louie & the Assunto Dukes interviewed by Sally Young

1 p.m. Don Vappie interviewed by David Kunian

2 p.m. Velma Middleton: The Final Tour

3 p.m. Born on the 4th of July: What Independence Day Meant to Louis Armstrong

4 p.m. 100th Anniversary Celebration of King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

Jazz Park Piano Sessions

12:30 p.m. Sam Kuslan

2 p.m. Mari Watanabe and Kevin Louis

3:30 p.m. Oscar Rossignoli

SUNDAY

Family Stage

11 a.m. The Roots of Music

Noon Doyle Cooper Jazz Band

1:30 p.m. Jeremy Davenport

3 p.m. Leroy Jones and New Orleans'

4:40 p.m. Joe Lastie's New Orleans Soul

6:20 p.m. The Original Pinettes Brass Band

Fidelity Bank Stage

12:20 p.m. John Boutté

1:50 p.m. Tuba Skinny

3:30 p.m. Charmaine Neville

5 p.m. TBC Brass Band featuring Hasizzle

6:40 p.m. Kermit Ruffins tribute to Louis Armstorng

Jazz Park Piano Sessions

12:30 p.m. Linda Aubert

2 p.m. Tom McDermott and Tim Laughlin

3:30 p.m. Jeffie McBride

Satchmo Legacy Stage

Noon A Wonderful World

1 p.m. New Orleans Pioneering drummers

2 p.m. The ambassador of Satch a conversation with Ricky Riccardi

3 p.m. Classic Jazz Visions the photography of Jack Bradley

4 p.m. A Year in the Life of Louis Armstrong: 1933