METAIRIE, La. - Volunteers are “Feeding the Multitudes” Wednesday to give back on Independence Day.

Hundreds of people are expected to pack Metairie’s Victory Fellowship Church this Fourth of July for its annual “Feed the Multitudes” event.

The event will have free food including jambalaya, red beans and rice, bbq chicken, watermelon and snowballs. It also includes a live music and a spa tent with free haircuts and manicures.

There is also a kid's area that will include a waterslide, face painting, music and games.

The church has organized seven free bus pickup locations for the event. Click here for a list of bus pick up locations for Feed the Multitudes.

Victory Fellowship is also giving away 500 pairs of shoes and 250 bags of school supplies. (Only one pair of shoes and one bag per person).

"We've been doing this for the past three years, and we have talked about stepping it up because we run out of shoes in just a couple of hours," Pastor Frank Bailey said.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. at Victory Fellowship church at 5708 Airline Drive.

For more information about the event, click here to visit the church’s website.

