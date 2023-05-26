2023 Greek fest back at full scale

The fun starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and goes all the way through Sunday. Tickets are $10 at the gate, and children under 12 years old get in free.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — You can experience a little taste of Greece right here on the banks of Bayou St. John this weekend for the 48th annual Greek Fest. The festival is filled with tradition, music, delicious bites, and baked goods. For some, it's just a festival, but for executive board member Alexandria Megilligan it's personal.

“I do tear up when I talk about it," she said. "It’s my faith. It’s my church, it’s my culture.”

After a two-year break and a smaller celebration last year, Greek fest is back at full scale for 2023. Crowd favorites from the Mediterranean country will be showcased throughout the three-day festival, including tons of music, cultural experiences, and of course the food.

"We have some traditional favorites, like moussaka and pasito. We’ve decided to feature Greek honey, and our expression is a sweet escape, so come out and enjoy the Greek festival. We hope it’ll be a sweet escape for everyone," said Vickie Catsulis

It's a sweet escape that serves as the main fundraiser for the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church. The cathedral is the very first Orthodox church in the U.S., built by Greek merchants in the 1860s.

"The festival pays for all of our operational expenses throughout the year, as well as our outreach programs in the New Orleans area and the broad," Megilligan said.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and goes all the way through Sunday. Tickets are $10 at the gate, and children under 12 years old get in free. For festival times and more information, click here.