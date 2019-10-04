NEW ORLEANS — You will probably notice more people riding their bikes in New Orleans Wednesday. That's because its the 8th annual "NOLA Bike to Work Day."

The annual event encourages exercise and celebrates bicycle culture in the city.

Before Hurricane Katrina in 2005, New Orleans had just 11 miles of bike paths. Today, there are nearly 130 miles of bikeways in the Greater New Orleans area, placing the city in the top 10 cities in the United States for bicycle commuting.

Ten bike trains will be leaving several neighborhoods around 7:15 a.m. to meet up at Duncan Plaza. Below is a full is of bike trains for the event:

If there is not a bike train in your area, you can still ride solo to the event, which kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until 9 a.m. There will be free coffee, breakfast, bike tune-ups and more.

Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, says bike riders will also get a look at some of the city's projects to promote bike safety.

For more information about the event, click here to visit Bike Easy's website.

