Your Easter festivities calendar

From community egg hunts to historic parades, there's no shortage of holiday fun for the whole family in the New Orleans metro area.

With the Easter Bunny just around the corner, many of us are in a “hoppy” mood and ready to celebrate. Lucky for residents, there are plenty of festivities to enjoy in Southeast Louisiana – whether you’re looking for an “eggstravaganza,” a religious celebration, or a mix of both! If you want to take your children to an egg hunt or take yourself to a festival but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered. Click on your parish above to see what's going on in your area starting March 25th.

New Orleans :

LTPOA CRAWFISH BOIL & EASTER EGG HUNT

March 25 from 3-6 p.m.

Boreas Park: 1412 Kildeer St, New Orleans

Kids will need to bring their own basket for egg hunt.

The event is free for paid LTPOA Members. Non-members will be able to join onsite. Click here to RSVP.



KRAFTING WITH KRAMPUS: UKRAINIAN EASTER EGG (PYSCANKA) WORKSHOP

March 26 from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Bratz Y’all: 617 Piety St, New Orleans

In this class, you can create your own Ukrainian Easter egg (or pysanky) in any way you like!

The class is $25 and you can register here.



EGG SCRAMBLE

April 1-2 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland at City Park

There will be rides, music, and an egg hunt. Bags are provided. Tickets are $25 per person. Click here to purchase.



NOMA EGG HUNT AND FAMILY FESTIVAL

April 1 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

New Orleans Museum of Art Besthoff Sculpture Garden

Admission is $10 for NOMA members and $15 for non-members. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will cost $18. Kids ages 2 and under are free. Click here to purchase.



BUNNIES IN THE BIG EASY

April 7 from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Hotel St. Marie: 827 Toulouse St, New Orleans

This colorful soiree features a live auction, booze, and live performers to raise money for the upcoming Gay Easter Parade, which then donates proceeds to those battling HIV.

Tickets cost $50 and you can buy them here.



ANNUAL EASTER JAM

April 8 from 1-5 p.m.

Silk Me Kids Salon and Spa: 7701 Dwyer Road Suite 106, New Orleans

Kids can enjoy food, games, and learn about youth resources. The spa says hip hop duo FRESH X RECKLESS will perform. Free to attend!



CRESCENT CITY CLASSIC 2023

April 8 at 8 a.m.

1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans

This Easter weekend tradition has been described as “one of America’s fastest 10k’s.”

Buses depart from City Park at 5:30 a.m. to take runners to Champions Square. The race begins at 8 a.m. You can view the full schedule at this link and click on "Race Day Schedule."

The cost of participation ranges between $45-65 depending on which race you choose to run in. You can register here.



BUNNY HOPS

April 8 from 7-10 p.m.

Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland at City Park

There will also be rides, food, booze, and music. This event and the egg hunt are for adults only, you must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Admission is $35. Click here to purchase.



EASTER SUNDAY & CELEBRATION OF 110 YEARS

April 9 at 9:30 a.m.

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ – Uptown: 600 Eleonore St, New Orleans

St. Paul’s UCC is celebrating 110 years with a free potluck picnic and live music.

HISTORIC FRENCH QUARTER EASTER PARADE

April 9 at 1 p.m.

Starts at Antoine's Restaurant and ends at St. Louis Cathedral for Mass. Click here to see the parade route.

Free to attend!



GAY EASTER PARADE

April 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Begins at the Armstrong Arch on St. Ann and ends on Burgundy at Betty’s. Click here to see the full parade route.

This annual parade celebrates the fashion and creativity unique to the LGBTQIA+ community. This event is free and open to all.



EGG HUNTS IN NEW ORLEANS

The following events are free.

April 1 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lafitte Greenway: 1971 St. Louis Street, New Orleans

There will be food, treat bags, sack races, and egg hunt. Kids must bring their own basket.

April 1 at 11 a.m.

Delgado Community College City Park Campus: 615 City Park Ave, New Orleans

You’re asked to sign up in advance here.

April 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TEP Center: 5909 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans

The organizers ask you to RSVP on their Facebook page.

April 1 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Stronger Hope Baptist Church, New Orleans

Games and food are also available.