Your Easter festivities calendar
From community egg hunts to historic parades, there's no shortage of holiday fun for the whole family in the New Orleans metro area.
With the Easter Bunny just around the corner, many of us are in a “hoppy” mood and ready to celebrate. Lucky for residents, there are plenty of festivities to enjoy in Southeast Louisiana – whether you’re looking for an “eggstravaganza,” a religious celebration, or a mix of both! If you want to take your children to an egg hunt or take yourself to a festival but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered. Click on your parish above to see what's going on in your area starting March 25th.
New Orleans:
LTPOA CRAWFISH BOIL & EASTER EGG HUNT
March 25 from 3-6 p.m.
Boreas Park: 1412 Kildeer St, New Orleans
Kids will need to bring their own basket for egg hunt.
The event is free for paid LTPOA Members. Non-members will be able to join onsite. Click here to RSVP.
KRAFTING WITH KRAMPUS: UKRAINIAN EASTER EGG (PYSCANKA) WORKSHOP
March 26 from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Bratz Y’all: 617 Piety St, New Orleans
In this class, you can create your own Ukrainian Easter egg (or pysanky) in any way you like!
The class is $25 and you can register here.
EGG SCRAMBLE
April 1-2 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland at City Park
There will be rides, music, and an egg hunt. Bags are provided. Tickets are $25 per person. Click here to purchase.
NOMA EGG HUNT AND FAMILY FESTIVAL
April 1 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
New Orleans Museum of Art Besthoff Sculpture Garden
Admission is $10 for NOMA members and $15 for non-members. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will cost $18. Kids ages 2 and under are free. Click here to purchase.
BUNNIES IN THE BIG EASY
April 7 from 6:30 – 9 p.m.
Hotel St. Marie: 827 Toulouse St, New Orleans
This colorful soiree features a live auction, booze, and live performers to raise money for the upcoming Gay Easter Parade, which then donates proceeds to those battling HIV.
Tickets cost $50 and you can buy them here.
ANNUAL EASTER JAM
April 8 from 1-5 p.m.
Silk Me Kids Salon and Spa: 7701 Dwyer Road Suite 106, New Orleans
Kids can enjoy food, games, and learn about youth resources. The spa says hip hop duo FRESH X RECKLESS will perform. Free to attend!
CRESCENT CITY CLASSIC 2023
April 8 at 8 a.m.
1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans
This Easter weekend tradition has been described as “one of America’s fastest 10k’s.”
Buses depart from City Park at 5:30 a.m. to take runners to Champions Square. The race begins at 8 a.m. You can view the full schedule at this link and click on "Race Day Schedule."
The cost of participation ranges between $45-65 depending on which race you choose to run in. You can register here.
BUNNY HOPS
April 8 from 7-10 p.m.
Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland at City Park
There will also be rides, food, booze, and music. This event and the egg hunt are for adults only, you must be at least 21 years old to attend.
Admission is $35. Click here to purchase.
EASTER SUNDAY & CELEBRATION OF 110 YEARS
April 9 at 9:30 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ – Uptown: 600 Eleonore St, New Orleans
St. Paul’s UCC is celebrating 110 years with a free potluck picnic and live music.
HISTORIC FRENCH QUARTER EASTER PARADE
April 9 at 1 p.m.
Starts at Antoine's Restaurant and ends at St. Louis Cathedral for Mass. Click here to see the parade route.
Free to attend!
GAY EASTER PARADE
April 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Begins at the Armstrong Arch on St. Ann and ends on Burgundy at Betty’s. Click here to see the full parade route.
This annual parade celebrates the fashion and creativity unique to the LGBTQIA+ community. This event is free and open to all.
EGG HUNTS IN NEW ORLEANS
The following events are free.
April 1 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lafitte Greenway: 1971 St. Louis Street, New Orleans
There will be food, treat bags, sack races, and egg hunt. Kids must bring their own basket.
April 1 at 11 a.m.
Delgado Community College City Park Campus: 615 City Park Ave, New Orleans
You’re asked to sign up in advance here.
April 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
TEP Center: 5909 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans
The organizers ask you to RSVP on their Facebook page.
April 1 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Stronger Hope Baptist Church, New Orleans
Games and food are also available.
April 2 from 3-5 p.m.
Compass Point Events: 200 Opelousas Ave, New Orleans
Jefferson Parish:
VFW EASTER CRAFT MARKET
April 1 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
VFW Post 3267 (Veterans of Foreign Wars): 1133 Hickory Ave, Harahan
Children can participate in a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a prize, while adults can enjoy over 50 craft vendors. Free to attend!
EASTER PICNIC
April 1 from 5-7 p.m.
First Baptist Church: 1400 Williams Blvd, Kenner
There will be food, giveaways, snowballs, and an egg hunt at 6 p.m. Free to attend!
HAND-PAINTED EASTER EGGS
April 6 from 3-5 p.m.
Teen Center at Jane O'Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library
Teens are invited to decorate easter eggs with paint. Supplies are provided, and the activity is free.
EGG HUNTS IN JEFFERSON PARISH
The following events are free.
April 1 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Metairie Baptist Church: 401 Codifer Blvd, Metairie
April 1 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Memorial Baptist Church: 5701 Veterans Blvd, Metairie
This egg hunt is in an obstacle course lit by blacklights.
April 1 2-2:30 pm
Harahan Library: 219 Soniat Ave, Harahan
April 2 at 11 a.m.
Westwego Fisheries & Farmers Market
Craft & Food vendors will also participate.
April 2 at 2 p.m.
Bellevue Park: 640 Gretna Blvd, Gretna
St. Tammany Parish:
GRANDS EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA
March 25 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Possum Hollow Park: 801 Cousin St, Slidell
At this year’s event, your child can get their face painted, eat candy, and hunt for decorative eggs. This free event is sponsored by the Krewe of Dionysus and CenterWell Senior Primary Care.
ZOO 2 U EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA
March 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Zoo 2 U Petting Zoo: 82089 LA-25, Folsom
You can celebrate the first weekend of Spring with a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, games, inflatables, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
Admission is $20, and this venue is cash only at the gate. Kids ages 12 and under are free.
PANCAKES WITH THE EASTER BUNNY
April 1 from 8:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Fountainebleau High School Cafeteria in Mandeville
Admission is $5 per person and you can purchase here.
CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF ST. TAMMANY SPRING FAMILY FEST
April 1 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, Mandeville
Your family can enjoy food trucks, arts, and an egg drop & hunt. Kids will need to bring their own baskets.
Tickets are $15 for members, $18 for non-members, and $20 at the door. You can buy tickets here.
EASTER AT THE MARKET
April 1 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Mandeville Trailhead: 675 Lafitte Street, Mandeville
Local vendors and artisans have tons of food, produce, plants, and crafts on display. Free to attend!
EASTER BRUNCH AT MAISON LAFITTE
April 9 from 12-2 p.m.
402 Lafitte St, Mandeville
Aside from delicious food for the whole family, there will be an egg decorating station and bounce house for kids.
Admission is $50 for guests over 13 years old, $20 for kids under 12, and $20 for an adult beverage add-on package. Click here to reserve your spot.
EGG HUNTS IN ST. TAMMANY PARISH
All of the following events are free.
March 25 from 6-8 p.m.
Pelican Park: 63350 Pelican Dr., Mandeville
This hunt is in the dark. Registration is required. Click here to register.
April 1 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Slidell
April 1 at 11 a.m.
New Zion Baptist Church in Covington
April 2 at 1 p.m.
Hartzell Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Slidell
April 7 at 5 p.m.
American Legion Post 185 in Slidell
April 8 at 11 a.m.
Fontainebleau State Park - Alley of the Oaks in Mandeville
Tangipahoa Parish:
INDEPENDENCE “BUNNIES & EGGS” SUPER SATURDAY CELEBRATION
April 1 from 12-1:30 p.m.
Independence Branch Library: 290 Pine St, Independence
There will be activities, games, crafts, and snacks at this “hopping good time” event. Free to attend!
EASTER BONNET STROLL
April 8 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Pine Street in Ponchatoula
You’re asked to wear your Sunday best and your fanciest hat for a fun stroll. Free to participate!
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA
April 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Chappapeela Sports Park: 19325 Hipark Blvd, Hammond
With over 12,000 eggs hidden, your children won’t have to worry about not finding any eggs. This free celebration also features games, prizes, giveaways, sports and more!
EGG HUNTS IN TANGIPAHOA PARISH
The following events are free.
April 1 at 12 p.m.
Zemurray Park in Hammond
April 8 at 10 a.m.
First Baptist Church in Hammond
Washington Parish:
BOGALUSA COUNTRY CLUB EASTER EGG HUNT & BREAKFAST
April 1 from 9-11 a.m.
Bogalusa Country Club: 420 N Columbia St, Bogalusa
Admission is $10 for adults, $20 for the first child, then $5 off for each additional child. The organizers say you can reserve your seat by dropping off your payment at the Country Club.
Plaquemines Parish:
EASTER PARADE
April 2 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Begins at the beginning of Highway 11 in Belle Chasse, crosses the highway at the Fill a Sac and ends in Jesuit Bend Park.
Throws are candy only. Free to attend!
St. John the Baptist Parish:
DUBI’S EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA
March 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. (Garyville); 2:30-3:30 (Reserve)
Frazee-Harris Memorial Library in Garyville; Leroy D. Williams Memorial Library in Reserve
St. John the Baptist Parish libraries say this is a “hopping good time” with an egg hunt, Easter-themed storytime, and meet-and-greet with Dubi the blue monster.
This party is free and baskets are provided.
BRING ALL YOUR “PEEPS” EASTER EGG HUNT & POP UP EVENT
April 8 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Choice the Events Place: 516 East Airline Highway, LaPlace
There’s lots to do in the kids’ zone: train ride, snowball truck, bounce house, craft stations, and more!
This is a free event but you are asked to sign up in advance here.
St. Charles Parish:
EASTER EGG HUNT AT 2023 SPRING GARDEN FESTIVAL
March 25-26 at 4 p.m. (Festival begins at 9 a.m.)
Destrehan Plantation: 13034 River Road, Destrehan
Your children will stay occupied with an egg hunt and Easter Bunny activities while you check out this flowery, educational festival.
Admission to the festival is $5/each, with free admission for children under 5. Click here for more information.
Terrebonne Parish:
BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY
March 25 at 9 a.m.
WoodmenLife Insurance: 309 S Hollywood Road, Houma
The Easter Bunny is hopping to Houma for a pancake breakfast, jump house, arts and crafts. Your child can take pictures with the Easter Bunny and the egg hunt will start at 11 a.m.
$10 per person, proceeds go towards South Louisiana Veteran Outreach. The organizers have not released information on how to register.
ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT
March 25 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Terrebonne Fellowship Lodge #481 F&AM in Houma
This free, annual celebration is “bigger and better” than ever before. Guests can enjoy derby car races, face painting, snowballs, bounce houses and more. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets.
BAYOU COUNTRY EGGSPERIENCE
March 25 from 3-6 pm
Bayou Country Sports Park: 4374 LA-311, Houma
Your kids can play games and participate in age-appropriate activities as presented by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. The egg hunt begins at 5 p.m. Free to attend!
8TH ANNUAL EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA-KREWE OF AQUARIUS
March 26 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Houma Terrebonne Civic Center: 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma
With the Krewe of Aquarius, you can get Easter treats without even leaving your car. Come through the drive-thru for free candy, trinkets, and easter eggs.
SPECIAL NEEDS EGG HUNT
March 26 at 2 p.m.
Bayou Country Sports Park: 4374 LA-311, Houma
Free to attend!
Lafourche Parish:
EASTER EGG HUNT
April 6 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Lockport Library: 720 Crescent Ave, Lockport
Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. The Easter Bunny will also be available for pictures. Free to attend!
EASTER BUNNY VISIT WITH EGG HUNT
April 6 from 1-2 p.m.
Larose library: 305 E 5th St, Larose
The Easter Bunny will host a story-time for kids at this free event.
We unfortunately did not find any public events in St. James and St. Bernard Parishes.
