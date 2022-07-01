William Shatner, Anthony Mackie headline FAN EXPO in New Orleans

The event will feature a “world-class Artist Alley” where artists and writers with decades of industry experience.

NEW ORLEANS — Fans can meet some of their favorite celebrities, creators, and cosplayers at FAN EXPO New Orleans this weekend.

The three-day event kicks off Friday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and features star power like the newest Captain America, Anthony Mackie, Star Trek legend William Shatner, and The Suicide Squad headliner Michael Rooker.

Other celebrity guests and creators include:

Clerks actors Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman

“Sons of Anarchy” stars Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst

Jessie T. Usher (“The Boys,” Shaft)

John De Lancie ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Stargate: SG1")

Javicia Leslie ("Batwoman," "God Friended Me")

Justin Briner, Christopher Sabat, Clifford Chapin, Josh Grelle and David Matranga (“My Hero Academia”)

Rodger Bumpass (“Spongebob Squarepants”)

Charles Martinet (“Super Mario”)

Michael Golden (“Batman,” “Fantastic Four”)

Tony Harris (“Ex Machina,” “Starman”)

Guy Gilchrist (“Nancy,” “The Muppets”)

Yanick Paquette (“Dark Wolverine,” “Gambit”)

Gigi Dutreix (“Sonic the Hedgehog”)

Arthur Suydam (“Marvel Zombies”)

Evan “Doc” Shaner (“Strange Adventures,” “Shazam”)

Mark Russell (“Fantastic Four: Life Story,” “One Star Squadron”)

And many more.

The expo, previously known as Wizard World New Orleans.

Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com

Good mornin folks! @FANEXPONOLA or #comiccon returns to the convention center today and we’re LIVE all morning with your inside look. I met the voice of #mario, the man behind #themuppets, & a #cosplay expert & you can too! Tune in to #wwltv this morning for the details! #beon4 pic.twitter.com/4mSqYPVxup — candese charles (@candesecharles) January 7, 2022