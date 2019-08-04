NEW ORLEANS — After having both The Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac drop out of the Thursday, May 2 Jazz Fest date due to medical issues, the Jazz Fest has added Widespread Panic to the lineup.

The Rolling Stones paused their tour and had to cancel the appearance at Jazz Fest as lead singer Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement. Fleetwood Mac was announced as the replacement, but a battle with the flu has sidelined one of its lead singers, Stevie Nicks, forcing them to pause their tour and cancel the Jazz Fest engagement.

We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges. The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling,” said one of the band’s founders and its drummer, Mick Fleetwood.

Admission for May 2 at Jazz Fest will no longer be day-specific. Second weekend general admission tickets will now be valid for any one day of the weekend, including May 2. General admission tickets to either weekend are only $75 through the day prior to each weekend. May 2 will now also become a second Locals Thursday (along with April 25). For both Thursdays, tickets will be only $50 dollars at the gate for Louisiana residents who present valid identification, up to two admissions per resident. Children's tickets (ages 2 - 10) are only $5 and will now be available on every Festival day (at the gate only).