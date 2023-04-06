Going to the French Quarter Festival? Some traffic restrictions you need to know

The festival runs from Thursday, April 13th until Sunday, April 16th.

NEW ORLEANS — One of the largest free festivals to hit New Orleans is the always-popular French Quarter Festival. If you plan to attend, there are city-enforced parking restrictions you will need to know about.

Because the French Quarter Festival typically draws a large crowd, New Orleans officials say vehicular traffic will be restricted during the festival which runs Thursday, April 13th until Sunday, April 16th.

The traffic restrictions begin at 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. each day.

On-street parking and vehicular traffic into the French Quarter will not be allowed between Iberville, North Rampart, Dumaine, and Decatur streets, except for vehicles issued permits. When it is safe to pass, French Quarter residents, employees, and hotel guests will be allowed vehicle access to the French Quarter area.

On Saturday and Sunday, all vehicle traffic will be blocked at 1000 Royal, 500 Royal, 400 Royal, 600 Bourbon, and 700 Bourbon for the on-street music stages.

Drivers can get an access pass which allows them to pass the checkpoints.

Those passes will be available Monday, April 3 at the Eighth District Station (334 Royal Street) for residents, business owners, employees, and hotel guests.

RTA will have several public buses that will make stops at several parking locations around the city.

For more information on French Quarter Festival visit online at www.frenchquarterfestival.org.

For more information on FQF parking and transportation click here.