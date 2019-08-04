NEW ORLEANS — Fleetwood Mac is not coming to Jazz Fest.

We knew the 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was going to be one for the history book, but just not for this.

Just days after festival organizers announced that Fleetwood Mac would replace The Rolling Stones on May 2, a spokesperson for the band announced that it was also postponed its North American tour.

“As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu," a representative for the band told Rolling Stone magazine. "While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery.”

Jazz Fest's official Twitter account confirmed that the band's festival appearance had been canceled. The tweet asked fans to stay tuned for updates on who would headline on May 2.

Fleetwood Mac was supposed to substitute for The Rolling Stones who also had to postpone its North American tour due to medical reasons.

---

