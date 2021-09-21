x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns with food, rides, fun

The entertainment, attractions, food, rides, fun, and games are all back from Oct. 28 -Nov. 7.
BR State fair.jpg

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns after the COVID-19 pandemic squashed last year’s event. 

News outlets report the entertainment, attractions, food, rides, fun, and games are all back from Oct. 28 -Nov. 7.

According to a news release, proceeds from the fair are donated back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships, and sponsorships. 

The fair foundation has donated more than $4.2 million since beginning the program in 1987.

Gate admission is $5 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and both Thursdays. The price goes up to $10 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 

People under 48 inches tall are admitted free. 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.