Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns with food, rides, fun

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns after the COVID-19 pandemic squashed last year’s event.
News outlets report the entertainment, attractions, food, rides, fun, and games are all back from Oct. 28 -Nov. 7.
According to a news release, proceeds from the fair are donated back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships, and sponsorships.
The fair foundation has donated more than $4.2 million since beginning the program in 1987.
Gate admission is $5 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and both Thursdays. The price goes up to $10 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
People under 48 inches tall are admitted free.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.