NEW ORLEANS — They were in the right place, and it was the right time to celebrate the legacy and life of a one-of-a-kind rock, blues, jazz, funk musician Friday afternoon.

Hundreds if not a few thousand people turned out at Kermit Ruffins' Mother-in-Law lounge and marched, second-lined, danced and remembered Dr. John.

The crowd went down Claiborne Avenue to Esplanade Avenue with a turn on North Robertson and basically circling around back to Claiborne.

The crowd was so large and enthusiastic that some of the main performers had to ask people to step back to give the band and dancers room to put on a show.

And, put on a show they did, for a man whose music and style said a lot about both his musical inventiveness and the city's mix of musical cultures.

Dr. John passed Thursday morning. He was the second New Orleans giant to go in a week's time, following iconic chef Leah Chase, who passed away last weekend.

Meanwhile, more musicians who worked with Dr. John throughout his decorated career, plus those who were influenced by his one-of-a-kind sound, took to social media to pay their respects.