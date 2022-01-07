Inflation blasts firework stands nationwide, locally

Prices are rising nationally

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Firework stands are in full swing, getting ready for one of their biggest weekends. Celebrations are expected to be explosive this year, but it'll come at a price.

On the corner of Lafayette Street and 15th Street in Gretna, is a firework stand you can't miss.

"On the second shelf we'll have our 300-gram cakes," said Ryan Templet, the owner of Captain C's Firework stand.

Captain C's opened two days ago and has since been a hot spot with customers ready to light up their holiday weekend.

"We actually have almost 500 items," said Templet.

"I think it's special that we as Jefferson Parish get to do it [sell fireworks], because not a lot of people get to do it."

However, like most things these days, it comes at a cost. Inflation is blasting firework stands across the nation shooting up prices, about 10-15%.

"The price comes down from the wholesalers," said Templet. "China didn't ship a lot during the pandemic which put a drain on what we had coming here. Now the cost of freight has gone up so high, they've had to raise the cost of fireworks."

Templet says he's worked tirelessly to keep costs reasonable.

"I've sat there for the past three weeks trying to cut them back and change the prices to give the people the opportunity to buy something they want to buy," he said.

And so far, it hasn't dimmed peoples' spirit to celebrate.

"People are always here and there's always lines, so I hope people come see us," said sales associate Grace Roberts. "I hope they come support us."

And with sales expected to pick up, they're now focused on helping people have a fun 4th, one firework at a time.