James Taylor, Jackson Browne concert set for Smoothie King Center in October

The event is part of a rescheduled tour that was to have taken place in 2020.
NEW ORLEANS — James Taylor and His All-Star Band and special guest Jackson Browne will appear in the Smoothie King Center in October, it was announced Wednesday.

Taylor and Browne's show is scheduled for October 16 at 7:30 pm and is one of the first announced concerts since the pandemic began in March 2020. It is a rescheduling of a tour stop from 2020.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for information on refunds, according to a news release. 

"(We) want to thank all those who graciously held onto their tickets," said a statement issued on the artists' behalf. 

Concert tickets are on sale on the Smoothie King Center web site

