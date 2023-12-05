Jamie Foxx breaks silence: Actor shares emotional video after hospitalization

The actor was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed medical condition.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The main photo in this article is a previous one of Jamie Foxx. You can see the actor's new video below.

Just hours after posting his first photo on social media since being hospitalized, Jamie Foxx followed up with a video on Sunday thanking everyone for their kind words and dispelling some rumors.

The post's title starts by saying, 'Thank u a billion to everybody...' Foxx spoke in the video about at one point said he didn't know if he was going to "make it through." He said he is grateful for his family protecting his privacy and did want to clear the air: he's not blind or paralyzed.

Foxx ended the video by saying that he's able to work and started crying about fans' support.

Six hours before this post, Foxx uploaded a photo of him sitting on a gold race car labeled BetMGM, which is an online sports betting company. According to BetMGM, Foxx is a brand ambassador for the company and has been part of several BetMGM promotions, including commercials and social media.

The post was captioned, “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon.”

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical situation on April 11 and has remained out of the spotlight. On May 3, his official Instagram post said, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

His daughter, Corrine Foxx, first revealed the hospitalization in an Instagram post that read:

“From the Foxx Family:

"We wanted to share tht, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On May 5, a source told People that Foxx was still in the hospital but in stable condition. Some other outlets reported that his family was preparing for the worst. Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, posted to Instagram on May 12 that her father was recovering.

The Instagram story read, "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

She also told users that "an exciting update coming next week."

Sightings of Foxx have since surfaced in the past weeks. Last week, he waved to fans from a boat on the Chicago River.