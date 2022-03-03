x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, New Edition to highlight Essence Festival 2022

Kevin Hart is the headliner the first night, followed by Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and New Edition the next three nights.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2011 file photo, American singer Janet Jackson, performs at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Janet Jackson’s entire ensemble she wore in the “Scream” music video opposite of her brother Michael Jackson are among the items up for bid in a three-day auction, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Nousha Salimi, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The Essence Festival will return to an in person event this summer with a huge, big name lineup of talent.

The festival, which features empowerment and career seminars and featured guests during the day and big-time music and entertainment lineup at night and this summer will feature some of the biggest names in Black entertainment.

The festival, which runs June 30 through July 3, will have Kevin Hart as the headliner the first night, followed by Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and New Edition the next three nights.

Also on the bill are the Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends and more.

"We want to give you the ESSENCE experience of a lifetime. From delicious food, to unforgettable entertainment, to career advancement and more, we’re going bigger and bolder," said a statement on the Essence Festival web site. 

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city is excited about the event's return. The festival was launched in 1995 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine and celebrates Black women, culture and communities.

The Essence Festival will be among a number of big festivals returning to the city after a two-year hiatus due to COVID precautions. New Orleans has been one of the most cautious cities since Mardi Gras 2020 was seen as a super-spreader event. 

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: Essence Festival to return to New Orleans in summer 2022

RELATED: After two-year wait, French Quarter Fest to have big return

In Other News

'Beach Beasts' on Display at the Hague