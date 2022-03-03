Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, New Edition to highlight Essence Festival 2022

Kevin Hart is the headliner the first night, followed by Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and New Edition the next three nights.

NEW ORLEANS — The Essence Festival will return to an in person event this summer with a huge, big name lineup of talent.

The festival, which features empowerment and career seminars and featured guests during the day and big-time music and entertainment lineup at night and this summer will feature some of the biggest names in Black entertainment.

The festival, which runs June 30 through July 3, will have Kevin Hart as the headliner the first night, followed by Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and New Edition the next three nights.

Also on the bill are the Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends and more.

"We want to give you the ESSENCE experience of a lifetime. From delicious food, to unforgettable entertainment, to career advancement and more, we’re going bigger and bolder," said a statement on the Essence Festival web site.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city is excited about the event's return. The festival was launched in 1995 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine and celebrates Black women, culture and communities.

The Essence Festival will be among a number of big festivals returning to the city after a two-year hiatus due to COVID precautions. New Orleans has been one of the most cautious cities since Mardi Gras 2020 was seen as a super-spreader event.

🚨 This is Not a Drill 🚨



ESSENCE FEST has returned to NOLA with an All-Star lineup that literally can’t be touched!



Grab your hotel, grab your tickets and grab your friends.



It’s the Black Joy For Us. #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/forNZw1dJW — ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) March 3, 2022