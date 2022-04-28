Jazz Fest 2022: See the list of items prohibited at the fairgrounds.

It's been two years since the last Jazz Fest, so give yourself a refresher on the items you can't bring into the event.

NEW ORLEANS — Friday begins the first weekend of Jazz Fest, which will take place Friday to Sunday, April 29 through May 1 from 11pm-7pm. The second weekend takes place from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8 from 11pm-7pm.

It's been two years since the last Jazz Fest, and though Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in Louisiana, there will not be any vaccination, testing, or mask mandates to attend the festival.

There are some important things to note about Jazz Fest, including things you may want to leave behind before heading to the fairgrounds.

Prohibited items include:

Hard-sided coolers

Soft or rolling cooler larger than 12-pack size

Outside drinks except factory-sealed water for personal consumption

Pets

Glass

Metal poles

Personal tents, shade canopies or other shelters/shacks, sport-brellas, etc.

Beach or pole-style umbrella's (over 63")

Drones

Inflatable items

Promotional items

Athletic games, hula hoops, frisbees, kites, etc.

Bikes

Large chairs with rocker, footrests, side tables, etc.

Skateboards, Segway's, hoverboards, etc.

Inserting stakes, poles, or other objects into the ground, or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

Video and audio recording equipment

Weapons, illicit drugs, or other contraband

Neighborhoods Impacted:

Fairgrounds

Bayou St. John

Desaix

Seventh Ward.

Traffic

Attendees and citizens should expect road closures, traffic delays and heavy pedestrian traffic during the event. The New Orleans Police Department will restrict vehicle traffic around the festival and additional intermittent street closures might be required as crowd size warrants.

Restricted Access Area

A restricted access area will be in place on festival days. Vehicles without residential permits will not be allowed within the boundaries of Mystery Street, Fortin Street, Gentilly Boulevard, and Grand Rte. Saint John Street.

Parking

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring surrounding streets for illegal parking. Attendees and residents should make sure to follow all posted signs, not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks and not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign. For more information or to report improper parking, anyone can call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.

TRANSPORTATION

Bikes

Bicycle parking areas are located adjacent to the Gentilly Boulevard and Sauvage Street pedestrian festival entrances. Blue Bikes will also have drop zones located at those entrances.

RTA

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

Shuttle