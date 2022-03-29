Jazz Fest cubes 2022 released; Foo Fighters cancel

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has released its 'cubes' to help fest goers plan their schedules for the 2022 fest, the first one in three years.
The much-awaited schedule includes headliners like Lionel Richie on Friday, April 29; The Who on Saturday, April 30; Luke Combs on Thursday, May 5; The Black Crowes and Elvis Costello on Friday, May 6; Stevie Nicks and Eyrkah Badu on Saturday, May 7 and Trombone Shorty, Willie Nelson and Maze on Sunday, May 8.
The Foo Fighters were scheduled for Sunday, May 1 as the headliner and were on the Jazz Fest's cubes, but they just announced that they are cancelling their current shows due to the loss of band member Taylor Hawkins, who died recently.