x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Jazz Fest cubes 2022 released; Foo Fighters cancel

People can now plan their schedules for the first Jazz Fest in three years.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. Organizers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival say they now plan to hold this year's version of the event in October. Jazz Fest is usually held every spring but it didn't happen last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, with the virus still a threat, the event has been postponed until fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has released its 'cubes' to help fest goers plan their schedules for the 2022 fest, the first one in three years. 

The much-awaited schedule includes headliners like Lionel Richie on Friday, April 29; The Who on Saturday, April 30; Luke Combs on Thursday, May 5; The Black Crowes and Elvis Costello on Friday, May 6; Stevie Nicks and Eyrkah Badu on Saturday, May 7 and Trombone Shorty, Willie Nelson and Maze on Sunday, May 8.

The Foo Fighters were scheduled for Sunday, May 1 as the headliner and were on the Jazz Fest's cubes, but they just announced that they are cancelling their current shows due to the loss of band member Taylor Hawkins, who died recently. 

Here is a link to the 2022 schedule from the Jazz Fest web site. 

RELATED: Men's Final Four in New Orleans should be an expected return to normal

RELATED: Loretta Harrison, chef and owner of Loretta's Pralines dies at 66

In Other News

Dudley DeBosier's Saints Partnership helps the community