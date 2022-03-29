Jazz Fest cubes 2022 released; Foo Fighters cancel

People can now plan their schedules for the first Jazz Fest in three years.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has released its 'cubes' to help fest goers plan their schedules for the 2022 fest, the first one in three years.

The much-awaited schedule includes headliners like Lionel Richie on Friday, April 29; The Who on Saturday, April 30; Luke Combs on Thursday, May 5; The Black Crowes and Elvis Costello on Friday, May 6; Stevie Nicks and Eyrkah Badu on Saturday, May 7 and Trombone Shorty, Willie Nelson and Maze on Sunday, May 8.