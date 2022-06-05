Jazz Fest delays Friday opening time due to storms

The storms, which cropped up around 8:15 a.m., were on top of some heavy rain that came through around midnight.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will have a delayed opening after a round of strong storms passed through and soaked the area Friday morning.

Fest organizers tweeted that gates would open at 11:30 a.m., a 30-minute delay from the normal opening time.

In addition, the Jazz Fest Express that operates at the Wisner Blvd./City Park location will not operate Friday due to the weather. The downtown locations - Sheraton New Orleans Hotel and Steamboat Natchez dock, are operational.

Due to weather conditions, the Wisner Blvd./City Park Jazz Fest Express will not operate today. The Downtown locations (Sheraton New Orleans Hotel & Steamboat Natchez Dock) will operate as usual.https://t.co/YNCSGGkQkk — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) May 6, 2022

This year’s festival has had mostly good weather with a couple of bouts of rain last weekend and once Friday’s rain is out of the way, the weekend is expected to be good – if really, really warm.