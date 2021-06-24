Jazz Fest 2021 Lineup stacked with major acts

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been pushed back to October, with musicians set to perform over two weekends from Oct. 8-17.

NEW ORLEANS — Jazz Fest is returning with a star-studded lineup of acts this fall.

Headliners include Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, Jimmy Buffett and Lizzo. In total, 83 musical acts were announced, with “hundreds more” to be announced soon, according to organizers.

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for New Orleans, with hundreds of thousands of people descending on the city to listen to music and take in the French Quarter.

Festival organizers made the announcement Thursday, releasing the full line-up and announcement trailer on the festival’s website and social media accounts.

Early-bird tickets are available starting at $200, with weekend passes available now. Single-day tickets will go on sale in July.

The Jazz Fest canceled last year because of Coronavirus concerns. And this year, the festival has been pushed back to October, with musicians set to perform over two weekends from Oct. 8-17.

Here is the full lineup announced so far:

Dead & Company

Stevie Nicks

Foo Fighters

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band

Lizzo

Demi Lovato

The Black Crowes

H.E.R.

Brandi Carlile

Norah Jones

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Beach Boys

Ludacris

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Jon Batiste

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels

Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marly

The Revivalists

Brittany Howard

Randy Newman

Irma Thomas

Melissa Etheridge

The Isley Brothers

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Boz Scraggs

Rickie Lee Jones

Ledisi

Tower of Power

David Sanborn

Tank and The Bangas

Big Freedia

Chris Isaak

Keb’Mo

Preservation Hall Brass Band

PJ Morton

Samantha Fish

Tribute to Dr. John

The Count Basie Orchestra

Galactic

Playing for Change

Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective

Rebirth Brass Band

Shovels & Rope

Cyril Neville

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Asleep at the Wheel

Arturo Sandoval

Davell Crawford

El Gran Combo

Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers

Martha Redbone

Rickey Skaggs

Doug Kershaw

Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk

Charlie Musselwhite

The Radiators

Boyfriend

Anders Osborne

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The Soul rebels

Lil ‘Ed & the Blues Imperials

Tab Benoit

Leo Nocentelli

Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters

Puss N Boots

Deacon John

The Campbell Brothers

George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

Little Freddie King

Nicholas Payton

Kathy Taylor and Favor

Tribute to Bessie Smith

The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Jermaine Landrum & Abundance Praise Revival Choir

New Orelans Nightcrawlers

Ronnie Lamarque

We are One and Devine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs

And hundred more to be announced soon

