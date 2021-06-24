Jazz Fest 2021 Lineup stacked with major acts

NEW ORLEANS — Jazz Fest is returning with a star-studded lineup of acts this fall.
Headliners include Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, Jimmy Buffett and Lizzo. In total, 83 musical acts were announced, with “hundreds more” to be announced soon, according to organizers.
The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for New Orleans, with hundreds of thousands of people descending on the city to listen to music and take in the French Quarter.
Festival organizers made the announcement Thursday, releasing the full line-up and announcement trailer on the festival’s website and social media accounts.
Early-bird tickets are available starting at $200, with weekend passes available now. Single-day tickets will go on sale in July.
The Jazz Fest canceled last year because of Coronavirus concerns. And this year, the festival has been pushed back to October, with musicians set to perform over two weekends from Oct. 8-17.
Here is the full lineup announced so far:
- Dead & Company
- Stevie Nicks
- Foo Fighters
- Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band
- Lizzo
- Demi Lovato
- The Black Crowes
- H.E.R.
- Brandi Carlile
- Norah Jones
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- The Beach Boys
- Ludacris
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Jon Batiste
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels
- Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marly
- The Revivalists
- Brittany Howard
- Randy Newman
- Irma Thomas
- Melissa Etheridge
- The Isley Brothers
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Boz Scraggs
- Rickie Lee Jones
- Ledisi
- Tower of Power
- David Sanborn
- Tank and The Bangas
- Big Freedia
- Chris Isaak
- Keb’Mo
- Preservation Hall Brass Band
- PJ Morton
- Samantha Fish
- Tribute to Dr. John
- The Count Basie Orchestra
- Galactic
- Playing for Change
- Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Shovels & Rope
- Cyril Neville
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Asleep at the Wheel
- Arturo Sandoval
- Davell Crawford
- El Gran Combo
- Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers
- Martha Redbone
- Rickey Skaggs
- Doug Kershaw
- Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk
- Charlie Musselwhite
- The Radiators
- Boyfriend
- Anders Osborne
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
- Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- The Soul rebels
- Lil ‘Ed & the Blues Imperials
- Tab Benoit
- Leo Nocentelli
- Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters
- Puss N Boots
- Deacon John
- The Campbell Brothers
- George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
- Little Freddie King
- Nicholas Payton
- Kathy Taylor and Favor
- Tribute to Bessie Smith
- The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
- Jermaine Landrum & Abundance Praise Revival Choir
- New Orelans Nightcrawlers
- Ronnie Lamarque
- We are One and Devine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs
- And hundred more to be announced soon
