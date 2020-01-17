NEW ORLEANS — In 2019, New Orleans lost legendary musician Dr. John. In 2020, he floats toward the pearly gates of Jackson Square as the face of Jazz Fest.

Artist Scott Guion is the man behind Jazz Fest's official 2020 poster.

"You know, I started working on it last year in July. That's how long it takes," Guion said.

Although Guion lives in Nashville, his New Orleans roots run deep. Really deep.

"I grew up in New Orleans. My family goes back to New Orleans into the early 1800s, which is cool," he said.

In addition to designing this year's poster, his mark is all over the city. Inside the Fillmore at Harrah's, you'll find Guion's huge mural of Louis Armstrong. He's also responsible for last year's best-selling Jazz Fest poster.

The 50th anniversary edition brought dozens of local icons into a single painting and took months to complete.

For Guion, being selected for the Jazz Fest job again was being in the right place at the right time.

"It's the greatest honor of my life," Guion said. "It's just something I couldn't have imagined in a million years. And it's so special that I am a part of something that's so big and so a part of New Orleans culture."

As Guion is with the brush, Dr. John was with the keyboard.

And if you look closely, you'll notice something special about the way Guion immortalizes him in his painting.

Guion said, "His feet don't touch the ground. Because, they didn't. And he's floating. It's heaven, but anybody from New Orleans knows that we're already there."

Jazz Fest begins April 22. Check out the lineup here.

