NEW ORLEANS — Nickelodeon and YouTube star JoJo Siwa is bringing "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" to the New Orleans Smoothie King Center on June 2, 2020.

A "Siwanatorz" tickets pre-sale goes live on Monday, Nov. 18 at Noon CST. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 22 at Noon CST.

Siwa began her career on the Lifetime reality series "Dance Moms" before joining Nickelodeon for several different shows. She's most known for her singles "Boomerang" and "Kid in a Candy Store," as well as her daily video posts on Youtube.

For more, visit JoJo Siwa's website here.