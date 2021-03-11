Jon Batiste will ride 60-foot alligator float in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser added that the float aims to "get people excited for Louisiana" and showcase the state to the world.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans-native, Academy Award, and Golden Globe winner Jon Batiste will be the musical talent on Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" float at the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Louisiana tourism leaders hope that the 60-feet long alligator-themed float will promote the state as a tourism destination that is welcoming back visitors. The float will celebrate the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras.

Macy's selected Bastiste from a list of performers and entertainers compiled by the state.

"What a great ambassador for Louisiana," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "We are so excited that we could get a Louisiana homegrown into that parade."

Nungesser added that the float aims to "get people excited for Louisiana" and showcase the state to the world.

A team of stilt walkers will parade along with the walk along with float and people riding on the float will wear baby gator costumes.

Officials said that the floats package cost $1.375 million. That includes the cost to design and construct the float and a three-year commitment, which is a requirement by Macy's.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC on Thursday, November 25.