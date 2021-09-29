Krewe of Boo given green light to parade in 3 weeks

It will be the first parade in New Orleans since the end of Carnival 2020.

NEW ORLEANS — The first parade in the city of New Orleans in more than a year and a half has been given the green light to roll in three weeks.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she has approved the Krewe of Boo parade, the annual Halloween spectacle, scheduled for October 23.

The Krewe did not roll in 2020 and all of Mardi Gras was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

"I am happy to approve the Krewe of Boo parade, rolling once again in New Orleans this fall," Tweeted Cantrell Wednesday afternoon.

Cantrell Tweeted that the decision was made with consultation with the public health leadership team. Cantrell said she would keep a close eye on how the event unfolds.

"This is a step towards the return of Mardi Gras next spring," she said. "What happens next depends on what we do right now."

The city of New Orleans currently has a vaccination requirement and mask mandate for indoor events, dining and bars. Participants need to have been vaccinated or have a negative COVID test to be in the parade.

Nearly every major event in New Orleans has been cancelled over the past year and a half, with October originally scheduled as a date for a pushed back Jazz Fest, French Quarter Fest and the Halloween weekend VooDoo Fest. All were cancelled for Fall 2021.