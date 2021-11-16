Macy's unveils Louisiana Gator float for Thanksgiving parade

The 60-foot long gator will have its mouth animated to open and close with a menacing look and sharp teeth.

NEW ORLEANS — Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade officials have released images and video of six new floats for the holiday parade, including an animated Louisiana Gator sponsored by the State of Louisiana that will feature New Orleans musician Jon Batiste on board.

Louisiana tourism leaders hope that the 60-feet long alligator-themed float will promote the state as a tourism destination that is welcoming back visitors. The float will celebrate the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras.

Macy's selected Bastiste from a list of performers and entertainers compiled by the state.

"What a great ambassador for Louisiana," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "We are so excited that we could get a Louisiana homegrown into that parade."

Nungesser added that the float aims to "get people excited for Louisiana" and showcase the state to the world.

A team of stilt walkers will parade along with the walk along with float and people riding on the float will wear baby gator costumes.

Officials said that the floats package cost $1.375 million. That includes the cost to design and construct the float and a three-year commitment, which is a requirement by Macy's.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC on Thursday, November 25.