NEW ORLEANS — Heads up for residents in Holy Cross: Simulated gunfire and a vehicle stunt are set to be filmed all day into the night Tuesday, city officials announced.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, the 400 block of Tupelo Street by the levee will be the filming location of an action scene for the TV drama "Queen of the South."

The production of the USA Network show starring Alice Braga is set to include a moving vehicle stunt and fake gunfire throughout the day, city officials said.

Increased police, fire and EMS presence will be around the neighborhood to help film crews and regular traffic.

City officials said anyone with questions about the production can call (508) 873-3113.

According to IMDb, "Queen of the South," is about a woman who "...flees Mexico after her drug-runner boyfriend is murdered. Settling in Dallas she looks to become the country's reigning drug smuggler and to avenge her lover's murder."

The fourth season of "Queen of the South" premiered at the beginning of this month.