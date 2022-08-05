475,000 fans came out for Jazz Fest's return

“Thanks to everyone who was in that number. This was Jazz Fest at its very best.”

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival drew in around 475,000 people this year, matching their last crowd in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers released the number of fans who came to the festival over the course of two weekends (seven days total) that it ran this year on Tuesday.

The 475,000-person crowd size matches the 2019 crowd, but falls short of the pre-Katrina high set in 2001 where an estimated 650,000 people attended.

“Jazz Fest fans make the Festival come to life,” said Quint Davis, Producer/Director of the event. “Thanks to everyone who was in that number. This was Jazz Fest at its very best.”

More than 500 musicians performed on 13 stages across the Fair Grounds Race Course this year. Also returning was the food, art and crafts that make the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival so unique.

This year's headliners included The Who, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes and Erykah Badu.

Next year’s Jazz Fest is scheduled for April 28 – May 7, 2023.