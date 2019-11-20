NEW ORLEANS — At least five New Orleans artists have a shot at winning a Grammy Award next year.

The Recording Academy announced nominations Wednesday morning. Among the artists, New Orleans' own PJ Morton picked up three nominations for Best R&B Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

Tank and The Bangas have been nominated for Best New Artist. The group is pitted against British country-soul performer Yola, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Eilish, pop singer Maggie Rogers, the Austin-based duo Black Pumas and Spanish singer Rosalía.

Rebirth Brass Band was nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album category for "Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival."

The Branford Marsalis Quartet was nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album.

And lastly, Ellen Degeneres was nominated for Best Comedy Album.

The 2020 Grammys will hand out awards in its 84 categories live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26. Nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions, and the final round of voting runs from Dec. 9 until Jan. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.