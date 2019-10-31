HAMMOND, La. — WWL-TV anchor Sheba Turk got another side of Rockin' Dopsie Jr. during this week's Halloween themed segment of "Another Vieux."

The zydeco musician encountered face painting, farm animals, all kinds of Halloween fun and more when they visited Heather's Pumpkin Patch in Hammond, La.

Rockin' Dopsie Jr. weighed in on the heated debate about whether candy corn is the best Halloween candy. He says he's a fan.

The interview also includes a conversation about his family's rich music tradition as well as his take on the history of Zydeco music and how he became a washboard legend.

