NEW ORLEANS — A second-line and rally was held Sunday afternoon in support of a trumpet player who was arrested nearly two weeks ago. Now, the bookstore owner who made the call to police is expressing his desire for the city to find solutions for street brass bands as well.

Trumpet player Eugene Grant was arrested nearly two weeks ago after playing with Young Fellaz Brass Band on a Frenchmen Street corner.

"To watch him be arrested was like a slap in the face for every musician in the city, in the state," said musician Zena Moses.

Grant, who has developmental disabilities, was shown on Facebook Live being pinned to the ground by New Orleans police.

"It just got real physical, you know," said Young Fellaz Brass Band member Revert Andrews.

Before cellphones were rolling, body cam footage shows Grant swing his trumpet at an officer, knocking the body camera to the ground.

Police explained that it was their second attempt to get the band to leave, as they were blocking the entrance to a local business.

"I love the music, but I'm the only person that allowed them to play on this corner," said David Zalkind, owner of Frenchmen Art and Books.

According to Zalkind, he had an agreement with the band that they could play in front of his store for 45 minutes a night. When they wouldn't leave past that time, he called police.

"We had to ask them to please move, and the crowds wanted them to stay and our customers couldn't come into the store," he explained.

According to Zalkind, the band blocked his store, hurting business.

"The problem is when you have the crowd wanting you to keep playing, I don't blame them for wanting to keep playing. It's more money for them and no money for me," he said.

Frenchmen Art and Books opened 40 years ago a LGBT bookstore.

"The focus of this store is all about New Orleans," Zalkind said.

He took over the store last year, reopening it this March. He explained that his store is part of the Frenchmen street culture, much like the brass bands.

"We have a lot of people in the neighborhood that are happy the bookstore has remained because it's part of the social fabric. It's been here 40 years," Zalkind said. "We want it to continue, as well as the band, so if we can figure out a way to coexist, let's do it."

Both Zalkind and the Young Fellaz Brass Band express similar goals.

"Just a lot of stuff needs to be talked about," Andrews said.

They hope this opens up conversations to find solutions that allow street brass bands to play without hurting local businesses.

Charges against Grant for obstructing a public passage and resisting an officer were dropped.

NOPD said in a release:

"Chief Ferguson and NOPD leadership were reaching out to Mr. Grant and his family, as well as, the other band members in an effort to open a dialogue. Those very positive conversations have laid the groundwork for future dialogue between the NOPD and our community’s talented musicians."

Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson said in the statement,

“We hope these recent exchanges will provide a way forward in NOPD’s relationship with music and culture leaders based on a mutual understanding that while NOPD will always celebrate our city’s musical heritage, we will also continue to respond accordingly to calls for service received and complaints made by our residents, visitors and business owners.”