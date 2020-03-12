BUKU cancels 2021 festival, sets sights on 2022 return

BUKU leaders also announced "BUKU: PLANET B - An immersive, one-time-only, alternative take on BUKU" for the Oct. 22 weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — BUKU Fest will be cancelled for the second year straight due to COVID-19.

According to festival organizers, the Buku Music + Art Project will not take place in 2021, but will return for their 10th anniversary in 2022.

"Our two main priorities - fan safety and fan enjoyment - are guiding us, and we just can't picture 25k of us partying together safely in March in the free-roaming BUKU atmosphere that y'all love," a release from organizers said. "Ain't nothing socially distant about BUKU."

National medical leaders are hopeful that a vaccine could be available in Louisiana as early as mid-December and available to the general public in the spring of 2021.

In anticipation of that, BUKU leaders announced "BUKU: PLANET B - An immersive, one-time-only, alternative take on BUKU" for the Oct. 22 weekend.

Details of that event will be released at a later date.