BUKU Fest cancels 2023 festival: 'This isn't goodbye'

NEW ORLEANS — BUKU, New Orleans' electronic and DJ music festival, won't return for 2023.

Festival organizers announced the cancellation on the festival's social media pages Thursday, Aug. 4.They didn't give a specific reason, only saying "the current model of BUKU needs to take a break."

"For a myraid of reasons, we've decided that the festival will not take place in march 2023," the statement said. "We don't know exactly what the future will look like — and that's okay as there is freedom in the unknown — but we know that we will gather again some day, in some form, bursting with creativity and purpose."

BUKU returned in 2022 for its tenth anniversary after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 2023 cancellation comes after VooDoo Fest cancelled their 2022 return this fall.

The festivals cancellations may come as a surprise to fans after New Orleans hosted Mardi Gras, French Quarter Fest, Jazz Fest and more in 2022.