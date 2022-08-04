x
Music

BUKU Fest cancels 2023 festival: 'This isn't goodbye'

BUKU returned in 2022 for its tenth anniversary after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the 2018 BUKU Music + Art Project at Mardi Gras World on Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NEW ORLEANS — BUKU, New Orleans' electronic and DJ music festival, won't return for 2023.

Festival organizers announced the cancellation on the festival's social media pages Thursday, Aug. 4.They didn't give a specific reason, only saying "the current model of BUKU needs to take a break."

"For a myraid of reasons, we've decided that the festival will not take place in march 2023," the statement said. "We don't know exactly what the future will look like — and that's okay as there is freedom in the unknown — but we know that we will gather again some day, in some form, bursting with creativity and purpose."

The 2023 cancellation comes after VooDoo Fest cancelled their 2022 return this fall.

The festivals cancellations may come as a surprise to fans after New Orleans hosted Mardi Gras, French Quarter Fest, Jazz Fest and more in 2022.

BUKU FOREVER.

Posted by BUKU Music + Art Project on Thursday, August 4, 2022

