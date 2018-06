NEW ORLEANS -- Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons and Arctic Monkeys headline the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience for the festivals 20th anniversary.

They lead a lineup including Janelle Monae, Odesza, Martin Garrix, Zeds Dead, A Perfect Circle, Modest Mouse, Marilyn Manson, The Revivalists, 21 Savage and Third Eye Blind.

See the full lineup here

Tickets are on sale now. A 3-day general admission pass goes for $166.67 after taxes and fees.

