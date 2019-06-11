KENNER, La. — Rapper Darwin Turner, better known as "Choppa," helped open the new MSY terminal in a uniquely New Orleans way Wednesday morning: performing "Choppa Style" for the passengers of the first flight out of the new terminal.

The New Orleans native serenaded the passengers of the 5:05 a.m. flight to Atlanta with the titular single off his first album in a surprise performance in the middle of the terminal.

He's not the only performance early fliers were treated to. A brass band played through the building to officially open it to passengers.

The New Orleans International Airport's new terminal opened Wednesday. All flights to and from MSY will come through the terminal.

Here's the video of him performing:

