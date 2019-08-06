NEW ORLEANS — In the heart of Treme, with the temperature feeling close to 100 degrees, the trumpets played, the people danced and thousands marched in the streets -- honoring the life of New Orleans musician and icon Dr. John.



"I'm gonna (holds umbrella up high) for Dr. John!" yelled Constance Jacobs, a Treme Baby Doll.



"I just felt like I had to come out and pay my homage to him," said local Elaine Rivera, who attended the second line with her husband Sergio Rivera.



Jacobs and the Riveras paid homage in naturally 'Nawlins style that would make Malcolm John “Mac” Rebennack proud. Everyone was out there, from the elderly to young parents with their babies, celebrating the life of a man who loved having a good time.

"You know, he was a little wacky, wacky, wacky but we love him man! We're gonna miss him so much! I cried like a baby yesterday," resident Deanna Bernard said.

"His music. His piano playing. His gravely voice. And the way he talked. You know, it just personified New Orleans, but in such a unique way!" Sergio Rivera said.



Singer and songwriter Rickie Lee Jones may have been miles away from celebration, but she still told Eyewitness News she's thinking about the Night Tripper and his amazing legacy.



"I had a long time relationship with him. I met him before my first record came out," Jones said.

Jones and Dr. John even collaborated together, winning a Grammy for the song "Making Whoopy."



"And we had a video together that was a constant play on VH1. And the end of it, taking me by surprise, Mac got over and walked up to me and put his arms out and started dancing, And so we danced a little at the end and it was--it was a long time ago but it was a lot of fun," Jones said.

As people remember Dr. John's legacy, they'll think of every song, every note that made them get up and dance.



"We lost a gem. His history, his legacy is forever! You know, it won't go away! And that's what keeps me happy!' Bernard said.



He may be gone, but his music will live on forever--especially in the streets and the city he adored the most.

