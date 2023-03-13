Drake kicks off 'It's All a Blur' tour with first stop in New Orleans

The first stop on his tour is set for June 16 at the Smoothie King Center.

NEW ORLEANS — Rap star Drake will kick off his anticipated It's All a Blur Tour with the first stop being in New Orleans.

The 2023 tour features 21 Savage who collaborated with Drake on his 2022 album “Her Loss.” Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday March 15 through Cash App and Sprite. General Admission tickets go on sale on Friday.

The four-time Grammy-winner star released five albums since last touring in 2018 which played to a sold-out crowd in the Smoothie King Center in September. Drake recently made an appearance in rap star Lil Wayne’s Lil Weezyana Fest in October 2022.

Below is a list of tour cities and dates for the It's All a Blur Tour: