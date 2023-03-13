Drake kicks off 'It's All a Blur' tour with first stop in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Rap star Drake will kick off his anticipated It's All a Blur Tour with the first stop being in New Orleans.
The first stop on his tour is set for June 16 at the Smoothie King Center.
The 2023 tour features 21 Savage who collaborated with Drake on his 2022 album “Her Loss.” Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday March 15 through Cash App and Sprite. General Admission tickets go on sale on Friday.
The four-time Grammy-winner star released five albums since last touring in 2018 which played to a sold-out crowd in the Smoothie King Center in September. Drake recently made an appearance in rap star Lil Wayne’s Lil Weezyana Fest in October 2022.
Below is a list of tour cities and dates for the It's All a Blur Tour:
- Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena