NEW ORLEANS —

New Orleans will have to wait one more year for the Rocketman’s return due to the coronavirus.

Elton John postponed the remainder of his upcoming 2020 North American tour dates Wednesday, including a stop at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on June 24.

“This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus,” a statement posted on John's Twitter account said Thursday.

A post on his Twitter account said ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets because new show date information will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at rescheduled performances, the account posted.

The Smoothie King Center said the June 24th 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' show would be rescheduled to 2021.

“Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support,” the account posted.

