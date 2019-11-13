NEW ORLEANS — The Rocketman is returning to New Orleans next summer!

Elton John announced 24 new concert dates to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Wednesday, including one show at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center on June 24, 2020.

These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020.

This would be the second time Elton John has stopped in New Orleans for the farewell tour. He previously performed at the Smoothie King Center on Dec. 6, 2018.

In 2018, the 70-year-old Elton John said the world tour would be a wonderful way to thank his fans from across the world. While he may be retiring from touring, he said that he will still continue to make music but plans to spend more time with his family.

Elton John previously announced that the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" will be his last-ever tour. The show features beloved songs including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets early.

