NEW ORLEANS — Well before YouTube was ever a word, let alone a music source, the Neville brothers were spreading the sound of New Orleans.

One video on YouTube shows a 1991 performance at Tipitina's. On the stage are a younger Art and Charles Neville, along with the rest of the band.

Charles Neville died last year. On Monday, Art joined his brother.

Before Jazzfest in 2008, Art Neville talked about their musical journey.

"I feel like, I've said my life anyway, and all of us, but, it's been like an enchanted life," said Art Neville in 2008.

Most of that enchanted life was always connected to New Orleans.

"We had moved for a little while into Tennessee, but, you know I can't take that. I had to come back to New Orleans, you know what I'm saying, you know Valence Street, that's where I've been,” said Art Neville.

The passing of Art Neville comes after New Orleans said good bye to Dr. John and Dave Bartholomew just last month.

In 2017, Fats Domino passed away. He was preceded by Pete Fountain in 2016 and Allen Toussaint in 2015.

Collectively, they carved out a lasting space in music history. Fortunately, through the Internet, we can still watch and listen to legends.

REMEMBERING THE MUSIC

Art Neville, founder of The Meters and Neville Brothers, dies at 81

Charles Neville, founding member of Neville Brothers, dies at 79

Dave Bartholomew, rock 'n' roll pioneer and trumpeter, dies at age 100

Dr. John, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, New Orleans music legend dies at 77

Fats Domino, legendary musician, dead at 89 years old

N.O. music legend Pete Fountain dies at 86

Influential songwriter, producer Allen Toussaint has died